NEWS Will & Grace stars lead tributes after actress Shelley Morrison dies







Debra Messing and Megan Mullally have led tributes to their Will & Grace co-star Shelley Morrison following her death on Sunday.



Morrison, who was most famous for playing the sarcastic maid Rosario Salazar on the U.S. TV sitcom, passed away at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from heart failure at the age of 83, her filmmaker husband Walter Dominguez said in a statement.



Following the sad news, her Will & Grace pals were quick to take to social media to offer their condolences.



"Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family," Debra wrote.



And Megan, whose character Karen Walker had a long and frequently hilarious relationship with Rosario, added: "Just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed."



Rosario was originally written as a one-episode role, but following fans' response, she went on to appear in 68 episodes over the programme's entire run.



Eric McCormack, who played Will in the programme, also shared a tribute, writing on Twitter: "Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she's a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley's whole family."



Meanwhile, Sean Hayes, whose character Jack married Rosario to prevent her from being deported, tweeted: "Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family."



As well as appearing in Will & Grace, Morrison starred in TV shows such as The Flying Nun and The Fugitive, while her big screen roles saw her star opposite Dean Martin in How to Save a Marriage and Ruin Your Life, and Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl.