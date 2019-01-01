NEWS Renee Zellweger triumphs at 2019 British Independent Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Renee Zellweger's awards season run is off to a great start as she won the Best Actress prize at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) on Sunday.



The star claimed the honour for her lead role in Judy Garland biopic Judy, but she was not present at the show, and the trophy was accepted on her behalf by the film's producer, David Livingstone.



Backstage at the London event, David told WENN that Renee had skipped the ceremony to look after her sick dog Chester back home in Los Angeles.



It was also a big night for Syrian civil war film For Sama, which was named Best British Independent Film and Best Documentary, and earned Best Director for Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts.



The Personal History of David Copperfield was the night's top winner, earning five awards in total, including Best Screenplay for Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell, and Best Supporting Actor for Hugh Laurie.



Meanwhile, Kristin Scott Thomas was presented with the 2019 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film.



The full list of winners is as follows:



Best British Independent Film - For Sama

Best Director - Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts, For Sama

Best Screenplay - Armando Iannucci, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Actress - Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actress - Ruthxjiah Bellenea, The Last Tree

Best Actor - Josh O'Connor, Only You

Best Supporting Actor - Hugh Laurie, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Most Promising Newcomer - Sam Adewunmi, The Last Tree

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) - Harry Wootliff, Only You

Debut Screenwriter - Emma Jane Unsworth, Animals

Breakthrough Producer - Kate Byers and Linn Waite, Bait

The Discovery Award - Children of the Snow Land

Best Documentary - For Sama

Best British Short Film - Anna

Best International Independent Film - Parasite

Best Casting - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Cinematography - Beats

Best Costume Design - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Editing - For Sama

Best Effects - A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Best Make Up & Hair Design - Judy

Best Music - Wild Rose

Best Production Design - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Sound - Beats

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film - Kristin Scott Thomas

The Special Jury Prize - Amanda Nevill