Khloe Kardashian gifted diamond necklace and promise ring by ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian was surprised to receive a diamond necklace and promise ring from ex Tristan Thompson during Sunday's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reality star ended her relationship with basketball player Tristan after discovering he'd cheated on her with former family friend Jordyn Woods, however, the pair are trying to keep things on good terms for the sake of their daughter, 19-month-old True.

Yet, the sportsman seems to be confident of a reunion, and tapped Khloe's friends Khadijah and Malika Haqq to help deliver the diamond necklace and buy his way back into Khloe's heart.

"Tristan reached out to see if we would help him get Khloe this gift," the sisters explained in a confessional interview. "Of course, we said yes!"

While Khloe clearly liked the gift, she was uncomfortable with what it would mean to accept it.

"I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not, because I just want to make sure there's no expectations," she explained. "It's the sweetest kindest gesture, but that still doesn't mean, 'OK, a necklace is just gonna fix everything.'"

Furthermore, the day before Khloe's 35th birthday, Tristan gave her a stunning pink diamond ring, and the star revealed to sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick how Tristan presented it to her.

"He goes, 'This is a promise ring,' and I go, 'Promise to be nice to me as True's mom.' I was like, 'I really appreciate it. I don't think I can accept it.' He goes, 'Just think about it. It's yours.'"

"It looks fully like an engagement ring," Scott said, examining the jewellery, as Khloe explained he also gave her a hand-written card expressing his appreciation for her.

"It was the nicest, longest card and it was in his bad handwriting, which is what I wanted," Khloe stated. "Something tangible that I can keep."