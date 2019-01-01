Sarah Hyland marks one year since cousin's death with poignant post

Sarah Hyland paid tribute to her late cousin's "beautiful soul" in a poignant post on Instagram on Sunday - one year after he was killed by a drunk driver.

The Modern Family star shared a message on her Instagram Stories in memory of her relative Trevor Canaday, who was just 14 at the time of his death, writing: "Thinking about my family today. Exactly one year ago my little cousin was killed by a drunk driver. A senseless and reckless act took away a beautiful soul. You'll forever be in our hearts and in the sunsets. Love you Trevor."

Canaday died in Omaha, Nebraska, after Jeffrey Eggeling ran a red light at an intersection and reportedly collided into a vehicle being driven by Hyland's uncle Bryan on 1 December, 2018. The collision caused Canaday to be ejected from the vehicle. He later died after being transported to a local hospital.

Back in July, Eggeling pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, and was sentenced in September to 43 to 53 years in prison.

According to People, Eggeling, who had two prior convictions for driving under the influence, will have to serve 21 and a half years of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.