Rebel Wilson constantly made rude jokes while filming Cats

Rebel Wilson constantly made double entendre jokes on the set of Cats, according to her co-star Jason Derulo.

The Pitch Perfect actress plays Jennyanydots alongside the singer as Rum Tum Tugger in Tom Hooper's upcoming film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular stage musical, which also stars Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, and Taylor Swift.

Wilson is known for her comedic talents and ability to improvise, and she apparently kept trying to get lewd jokes about female genitalia into the movie.

"I had an amazing time working with Rebel. She is just hilarious. 'Basically, the entire time she was doing all of these p**sy jokes," he said in an interview with Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, adding that he's unsure if any of the jokes will make the cut in the family-friendly film.

"I don't know how many are going to make the movie, man, but she was going in on all the double entendres jokes," he continued.

To prepare for filming, the actors went to "cat school" to learn how to move like the felines. In addition, digital fur was added to their appearance in the post-production phase to make them look more like cats.

And during the interview, the Talk Dirty singer, who makes his movie debut with the musical, explained how he found his character's movements.

"My character's Rum Tum Tugger, so when I'm peeling back the layers of who Rum Tum Tugger is, I have to decide what mannerisms I want to use," the 30-year-old shared. "You know different characters have different personalities and they act differently. I have to decide what mannerisms match my cat. It's a daily process. It's not just something that you can do overnight."

Cats hits cinemas from 19 December.