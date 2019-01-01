NEWS Tiffany Haddish wants to co-host 2020 Oscars Newsdesk Share with :







Tiffany Haddish wants to co-host the Oscars alongside late-night host Jimmy Fallon.



The Girls Trip star has been tipped as a potential host after the 2019 ceremony took place without a compere, with Kevin Hart pulling out due to a controversy over his past homophobic comments.



But on Sunday, Tiffany told Jimmy that she's open to doing the honours - but asked him to take the reins alongside her as she does not want the pressure of hosting solo.



"If you did it with me, I would do it," she said. "Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. 'Cause I'mma lose my hair and then I'mma have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress, you know?"



The Tonight Show star has never hosted Hollywood's top event, but his late-night rival Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017 and 2018.



Tiffany said that if the Academy Awards show producers do pick her as a co-host, viewers can expect a very different style of ceremony to the one they are used to.



"I would have it hot," the actress explained. "It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy."



The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on 9 February. If Tiffany were given the gig, she would be the first black woman to host the Oscars since Whoopi Goldberg back in 2002.