Kourtney Kardashian explains water bottle confusion after scolding sister Kim

Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Twitter to explain to confused fans why she was seen drinking bottled water after giving her younger sister Kim a hard time for having the product in her office.

While the reality TV star's other siblings live-tweeted throughout Sunday's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three chose only to share one post, as she responded to a fan's question over her mixed messages regarding single-use plastic.

"Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian s**t for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water. So chaotic, I love it," the Twitter user wrote.

In response, Kourtney quickly replied, explaining: "I was in Kim's office and that's all that was there and no I'm not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK."

It's not the first time the sisters have butted heads in recent weeks.

During a previous episode of the popular series, Kourtney and Kim fought over their daughters Penelope Disick and North West's joint Candyland-themed birthday party, with the elder sister wanting healthy treats for the bash over mother-of-four Kim's preferred sugary snacks.