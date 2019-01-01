Tom Welling weds

Tom Welling is a married man after tying the knot on Saturday.

The Smallville actor exchanged vows with Jessica Rose Lee in front of friends and family members at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in Santa Ynez, California, reports Us Weekly.

The couple, which shares 11-month-old son Thomson Wylde, started dating in early 2014 and became engaged in early 2018. Although Welling has yet to comment on the news, his new wife confirmed the union by updating her Instagram handle to reflect her new married name "@JessicaRoseWelling".

His Lucifer co-star Lauren German also posted a picture of the couple kissing on Saturday on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Happy wedding day to my love bugs @jessiroselee @tomwelling I was honored to be there in this pic the day you two got engaged. Many years of joy, love, health, happiness and laughter. I love your love."

After Jessica commented on the post with a series of emojis, Lauren replied, "@jessiroselee love you honey and congrats on your big day and all the love you bring wherever you go you gem!"

The wedding marked the second time down the aisle for the 42-year-old star - he was previously married to model Jamie White from 2002 to 2015.