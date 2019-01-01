Frozen II and Missing Link land top animation nominations

Frozen II and Missing Link will lead the way at the 2020 Annie Awards after each landed eight nominations.

The two films will battle it out for the coveted Best Feature prize at the annual celebration of animated releases, going up against How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Toy Story 4, and Klaus.

They will also face off for Best Character Animation - Animated Feature, Best FX for Feature, and Best Direction - Feature, with Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck recognised for the Frozen sequel, and Chris Butler for Missing Link.

Among the Disney blockbuster's other nods are for Best Music - Feature, Best Writing - Feature, and Best Voice Acting - Feature for Josh Gad, who provides the vocals for Olaf.

The Secret Life of Pets 2's Jenny Slate and Toy Story 4's Tony Hale are also nominated in the latter category.

Meanwhile, the films shortlisted for the Best Indie Feature include Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, I Lost My Body, Okko's Inn, Promare, and Weathering with You.

The winners will be announced at the 47th Annual Annie Awards in Los Angeles on 25 January.

This year's event was dominated by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which picked up all seven of the prizes it was nominated for, including Best Animated Feature.