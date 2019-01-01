NEWS Brad Pitt didn't cry for 20 years Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt didn't cry for about 20 years but is now more easily moved by his children and the news.



The 55-year-old actor was joined by co-star Anthony Hopkins, who he starred opposite in Legends of the Fall and Meet Joe Black, for a wide-ranging chat for Interview magazine.



At one point, the pair touched upon how their emotional state has altered as they've aged, with Brad stating that he's "quite famously not a crier".



"I hadn't cried in like, 20 years," he continued. "Now, I find myself at this latter stage, much more moved. Moved by my kids, moved by my friends, moved by the news. Just moved."



The father-of-six also got candid about his battle with alcoholism and how he has tried to see the struggle as simply a chapter in his life rather than something he's defined by.



"I'm realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else," he said. "You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it."



Adding that it doesn't help that we're living at a time when people are "judgemental and quick to treat people as disposable", Brad continued: "We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes. But what is the next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.



"I'm human. We're human, we want purpose, we want meaning in our lives. But to attain that, the key is two things: staying creative and being with the people you love."