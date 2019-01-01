Jada Pinkett Smith 'lost' herself in supporting husband Will Smith's career

Jada Pinkett Smith "lost" herself in supporting her husband Will Smith's career, according to the star's mum.

The Red Table Talk show host recently welcomed rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris to the Facebook Watch series, where they discussed a number of topics, including the difficulties of marriage.

As they broached the subject, Tiny shared: "When a man completely takes control, takes care of you, you don't have a lot of say because you are dependent on this man.

"So for a long time, because you didn't want me to work, I pretty much gave up," she added.

The Girls Trip star then admitted she and Will had to work through the exact same problem with her husband of 22 years, as her mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, chimed: "She felt like she lost herself in supporting Will and his dreams and his career, and the idea that he had of what their relationship was gonna be."

"We do relinquish a lot of our power to our men that we've given our lives to," Jada explained. "And at first, I gave it all over. And then I realised, 'Oh this is not working.' And you get just a little disappointed because you feel like, 'I gave it all to you and you took it and you misused it - you stopped listening to me.'"

However, she added the Aladdin star "did the best he could" throughout the situation, urging Tiny to, "Honour the fact that he wanted to, honour the fact that he tried."