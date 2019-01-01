Jenna Dewan's daughter 'really protective' of her during pregnancy

Jenna Dewan's daughter has been "really protective" of the actress during her pregnancy, making sure she eats right and takes regular breaks.

The 39-year-old is expecting her second child - her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

And as she counts down the days until her new arrival, Jenna's six-year-old daughter Everly, whose dad is the star's ex-husband Channing Tatum, is taking care of her mum's every need.

"She's really excited. She's really protective. It's been cute," Jenna told Entertainment Tonight of her little girl. "She's worried about what I'm eating, making sure it's healthy. When I say, 'Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,' she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly.

"I mean, it's really been adorable. You never know how it's gonna go, and so far she's been so excited."

Jenna added that Everly has been "telling the entire world" that she's going to be a big sister, smiling: "Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She's like, 'Does she know my mom's pregnant?' They're like, 'We can see!'"

The screen star is currently gearing up for the premiere of her new show Flirty Dancing on 29 December. Speaking about the relationship she has with Steve, Jenna gushed of their chemistry: "You just know if you have it. It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well.

"I am in a really great place and totally in love. It's nice."