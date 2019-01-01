Dwayne Johnson hesitated to marry again after divorce 'did a number' on him

Dwayne Johnson had "some hesitancy" about marrying Lauren Hashian, after his divorce from Dany Garcia "did a number" on him.

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with Lauren, with whom he shares two daughters, in Hawaii in August.

The nuptials came 11 years after his split from Dany was finalised, but the breakup had a lasting effect on the Jumanji: The Next Level star.

"My divorce did a number on me," he told WSJ. Magazine. "I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient. (She said,) 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together - no presh (pressure).'"

Dwayne, who also has an 18-year-old daughter with Dany, also opened up to the magazine about when he met Lauren - shortly after the breakdown of his marriage.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning,'" the former wrestler smiled. "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and (Lauren) was just coming off a big breakup, too. Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."