Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live heading Down Under

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live is heading to Australia for a mammoth 2020 jaunt.

The 39-year-old actor fronted movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, and on Monday, he announced the immersive 360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the franchise will head Down Under for a staggering 162 performances.

Scheduled for between 26 May and 20 December next year, the shows will take place in the purpose-built, 600-seat Arcadia venue, which has been described as the "world's largest Spiegeltent".

The show will tour six months in Melbourne, before travelling to Sydney for shows from 19 November at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park.

There is also a ticket waiting list for shows in Brisbane and Perth, which are expected to be scheduled for 2021.

Announcing the event, Channing, who won't appear in the show, said: "The movies did so amazingly here, we knew we had to figure out how to raise our game to do something this audience would love.

"It took a few years for it to all come together but, man, did it come together. We have something planned for Australia that is going to blow your minds."

The Magic Mike Live arena spectacular will also launch in Berlin, Germany next year.