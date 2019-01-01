Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry to co-host Top Gear America

Motor-mad actors Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry have been tapped to revive car show Top Gear America.

The pair will join British journalist Jethro Bovingdon to front the revamped series for the Discovery network's MotorTrend streaming service.

"What an extraordinary trio to add to the storied history of the Top Gear franchise," reads a statement issued by MotorTrend Group global president Alex Wellen.

"Individually Dax, Rob and Jethro bring unique experiences, perspectives and genuine passion for the automotive world.

"Together they create all the essential and joyful ingredients that we've come to love about Top Gear - camaraderie, competitiveness and sheer curiosity."

Top Gear America is a spin-off of the beloved BBC series, which celebrated all things automotive, and Shepard is excited to bring together his passions for entertainment and cars for the new gig.

"I hit the Powerball (lottery jackpot)!!!" he exclaimed on Instagram. "I'll be hooning/jumping/drifting supercars with Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon on #TopGearAmerica!!! Streaming Spring 2020 exclusively on MotorTrend..."

Top Gear America was launched with one season in 2017, when Prison Break star William Fichtner, drag racer Antron Brown, and presenter Tom Ford served as hosts, while an earlier version, titled Top Gear USA, ran on the History channel for six years until 2016.

Meanwhile, Matt Le Blanc fronted the British version of the top-rated show until his departure earlier this year (19).