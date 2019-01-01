Alleged trespasser arrested at Kendall Jenner's house

Los Angeles police have arrested a man accused of trespassing on Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills property on Monday night (02Dec19).

Richard Eggers allegedly climbed over the model's fence and made his way towards her house, but he was quickly apprehended by security guards upon reaching the driveway.

According to TMZ, they were already familiar with the 27 year old as he is also said to have paid a visit to Jenner's home in September (19), when he ran off before security personnel could confront him.

This time around, he claimed he was simply going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, seeking signatures for a petition calling for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Authorities were called to investigate Monday's incident, and Eggers was subsequently taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing.

It's unknown if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was present during the security scare, but it's not the first time she has faced the threat of intruders.

Alleged stalker John Ford made multiple attempts to get close to Jenner at her California house last year (18) before he was finally busted and deported to his native Canada in June (19). However, the 24 year old's security officials were soon put on high alert as Ford subsequently went missing, with his family members in Toronto insisting they had no idea of his whereabouts.