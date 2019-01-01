NEWS A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on Kendall Jenner’s property Newsdesk Share with :







Richard Eggers, 27, allegedly scaled a neighbour’s fence near the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday (02.12.19) night, before making his way onto her property.



According to TMZ, Kendall’s security team stopped Richard from getting any further once he was on the beauty’s driveway, and held him there until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to arrest him.



Sources have told the publication Richard told police he was at Kendall’s property as part of a door to door mission to collect signatures to impeach the current US president Donald Trump.



But security have alleged they were already on the lookout for the man, because he had previously arrived at Kendall’s home in September, when he bolted before security could catch him.



As of the time of writing, it’s unknown whether Kendall, 24, was home at the time of the incident, but if she was inside she didn’t make an appearance during the arrest.



For Kendall, the arrest comes just one year after she was given a five-year restraining order against 37-year-old John Ford, who allegedly scaled the mountainside at the back of the the gated complex where Kendall lives - where there is no security - and was spotted by Kendall's team sitting in her backyard by her pool.



Police were called at the time but Ford had gone by the time they arrived, and so no arrest was made until he was spotted once again on Kendall's front porch just one week later.



Following his arrest, Ford was being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but after a psychiatrist deemed him to be mentally stable the following day, he was released.