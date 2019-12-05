NEWS Gemma Arterton comfortable with telling her employers just how she feels 'there and then' Newsdesk Share with :







Gemma Arterton has grown to be comfortable with telling her employers just how she feels 'there and then'.



The 33-year-old actress is not "just the young girl turning up" anymore and is no longer afraid to stand up for herself.



She told the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar UK: "Back in the day, I wasn't as vocal about how I felt, or instead of vocalising the feeling, I'd internalise it and it would come out as outbursts.



"Now, I'll say something then and there.



"I think I'm in a different place - I'm not just the young girl turning up.



"People know if they're employing me that I'm going to go in there and ask."



Whilst the 'Vita and Virginia' star is confident in speaking out, one aspect of the industry that she is still "sensitive" about is reviews, which she tries to avoid.



On her worst experience after reading reviews of her theatre performance, she said: "I'm far too sensitive.



"When they come out, I have to ask people not to talk about them, even if they're good.



"One of the worst ever press nights I had at the theatre was after I'd looked at the reviews - some were good but others were awful, and then I had to go and do the show for another three months.



"It took a lot of strength to manage myself down from that."



The 'Quantum of Solace' star feels the movie industry has "changed for the better", as there is more work for women.



She said: "I think the film industry has definitely changed for the better - it's generally very supportive.



"I've always said, the only reason women are pitted against each other is because they have fewer opportunities, so they feel threatened.



"There's more opportunity today, and in my experience, when there are lots of women together in a crew or cast, it's great."



Meanwhile, Gemma - who grew up in Gravesend in Kent, South East England - admitted that, despite being a famous actress, she still feels working-class in her "soul".



She said: "It's such a taboo to talk about, but I still feel very working-class.



"Of course, I'm not any more - I've moved up to London and I have nice stuff - but I am in my soul."



The January issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale from 5 December 2019.