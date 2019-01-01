Mena Massoud hasn't had an audition since Aladdin

Aladdin star Mena Massoud hasn't had a single audition since the release of the hit Disney movie.

The 28-year-old actor has spoken out about his career struggles, revealing he is "tired" of following agents' advice and pretending that he's been hugely successful since the live-action blockbuster, which was directed by Guy Ritchie.

"I'm kind of tired of staying quiet about it," he told The Daily Beast. "I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin. 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers'. It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out.

"It's wild to a lot of people... People have these ideas in their head. It's like, I'm sitting here being like, OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition? Like I'm not expecting you to be like, here's Batman. But can I just get in the room? Like, can you just give me a chance? So it's not always what you think."

The Egypt-born Canadian, who will next be seen in the Hulu series Reprisal, has been open about his struggles as an actor of colour, which led him to launch the Ethnically Diverse Artists Foundation to help under-represented artists in September.

"I feel like I'm going to be overlooked and underestimated for a long time because I am a young actor," he added. "I'm an up-and-comer in the sense that I've been doing this for 10 years, but to a lot of people, Aladdin's the first thing they've seen me in. So I think I'm going to be viewed that way for a long time. I'm going to have to work at chipping away at that."

Aladdin, which was released in May, also starred Naomi Scott and Will Smith and has made more than $1 billion (£769 million) at the worldwide box office.