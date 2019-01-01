Khloe Kardashian slams reality TV show viewers for criticising her best friends

Khloe Kardashian has slammed Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers for criticising her best friends.

The 35-year-old star's pal Malika Haqq was seen in the most recent episode of the reality show helping Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, pick out a diamond necklace for his ex.

And later in the programme, Malika and rapper O.T. Genasis suggested to Khloe she might want to think about giving Tristan another chance in the relationship - prompting Khloe's fans to blast them for apparently not having her best interests at heart.

But Khloe was less than impressed with that assessment, taking to Twitter on Tuesday to urge her followers not to assume they know the whole story after watching the reality series.

"I keep seeing people criticising my best friends," she wrote. "My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that with full confidence! You guys don't know the entire story. EVER!! You watch 44 minutes of an episode and really think you know it all."

She then added: "Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I'm pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they're behind a computer screen. I'm fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about."

When another fan suggested she should remember she has a family who loves her, Khloe hit back: "I could never forget. People can talk about me all they want. I'm cool with that. I'm used to it. But don't talk about my friends! They are nothing but incredible."