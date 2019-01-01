Todd Phillips in no rush to make Joker sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips isn't in a rush to start work on a sequel.

The movie's astonishing box office success has sparked intense speculation that Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Batman's most famous nemesis in a new movie focusing on the next stage of how his misfit character, Arthur Fleck, became the Joker.

However, speaking to the IGN UK podcast, Todd said he and Warner Bros. executives are in no rush to sign the actor up for a follow-up - as he wants to take time out to figure out what the plot should be.

"Well there was (a push for a sequel) even before Joker came out," he said. "A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world - they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie.

"But in all honesty we haven't gone any further on it. Even Warner Bros. hasn't. I think they're just giving us time, and if we can figure it out, and if Joaquin's down to do it, we would do it. But we haven't gotten near that yet."

The film has already made more than $1 billion in cinemas worldwide, despite being targeted at adult audiences - and Todd has plans to get DC Comics and Warner Bros. bosses to fund similar projects focusing on the dark side of their superhero characters.

"I pitched it as three movies, Joker being the first with me, and then these two other movies, with two other directors," he added of his original plan. "But I don't really want to name them, because then it'll become a thing and I'm pulling these directors into it when I've never even told them about it. It was just me telling Warner Bros. about it."