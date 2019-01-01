Idina Menzel: 'Frozen II is better than the first film'

Idina Menzel has boldly claimed Frozen II is "better" than the first film.

The star reprises her voice role as Elsa in the follow-up to the hit 2013 animated movie, and during an interview on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, explained that while she loves the original, famous for the song Let It Go, she prefers the plot of the second and the sequel's biggest tune Into the Unknown.

"I would just go on the record saying I think that this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know? I just, I love it. I love Let It Go, obviously; it's one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it's allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world. It's changed my life," the 48-year-old commented. "But I actually really enjoy - except for the really high note that's going to give me problems on a day where I have a cold - I've loved singing Into the Unknown. It makes me wanna cry, it gives me goosebumps when I listen to the underscore of it, the rolling bassline and the rhythm and everything. I just love it."

As for the inspiration for the film's songs, written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Idina added that she's always been a big fan of the couple because they put the story first.

"It wasn't about trying to write another big hooky melody," she explained. "They wanted to make sure that this furthered the story properly and that they deepened and enriched these characters and helped them evolve into the young women that they are. So, they always come from story first, which is why I think then that they are so successful."

Frozen II, also featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, and Alfred Molina, is in cinemas now.