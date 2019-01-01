NEWS Anna Faris duped by cheating ex Newsdesk Share with :







Anna Faris was caught out by a cheating ex-boyfriend.



The actress recently sat down for a podcast chat with tattoo queen Kat Von D and the two women unloaded about their awful exes.



After Kat, who has dated Nikki Sixx, Deadmau5, Steve-O, and Jesse James, revealed that prior to meeting her husband, Rafael Reyes, her boyfriends were "nothing but jerks", Anna opened up about her own cheating drama, but refused to name names.



The actress, who has been married twice, to Chris Pratt and Ben Indra, admitted she knew deep down something was wrong, but opted to stay with her ex after he convinced her she was crazy for thinking he'd cheat on her.



"I woke them up in the middle of the night and was like, 'Are you f**king so and so?'" she said on the latest episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. "He was like, 'You’re crazy'. I’m pretty oblivious sometimes. Especially in relationships. Of course, I don’t want to believe that anything (is wrong), but there was that gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more.



"I do think as women we’re sort of taught to suppress fear or suspicion, because we might be deemed as suspicious or neurotic or crazy."



The Overboard star stayed with her ex until friends made it clear her suspicions were right.



"The fact that I felt those things and I chose to bury them...," she added.



Meanwhile, Kat Von D found out about one unnamed ex-boyfriend's rampant cheating while he was undergoing surgery and his phone lit up. She admitted a quick dive into his emails proved her worst suspicions.



"I don’t even know how it’s physically possible to f**k so many people," the tattoo artist to the stars said. "I think I was in denial a little bit. I wanted this to be real and it wasn’t.



"I’m just grateful that I was in a position to understand that it wasn’t about me. I think a lot of women get cheated on, or people get cheated on and they feel like they aren’t good enough, or something was wrong with them. I know my power. I know I’m an amazing girlfriend... I didn’t think this was about me. This was about his own issues. That made me sad for him."