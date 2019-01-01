Daniel Craig has 'good surgeon' to thank for quick Bond return

Daniel Craig has credited his "good surgeon" for his swift return to work after breaking his ankle on the set of new Bond movie No Time to Die.

The British actor fell awkwardly while sprinting for a scene filmed in Jamaica in May (19), and he was required to undergo minor surgery to fix the injury.

He took two weeks off to recuperate, but was soon back in action, and now the 51 year old feels as good as new.

"I broke my ankle but I've got a good surgeon. I stopped work for two weeks and I was back at work (after that)," he told breakfast show Good Morning America.

"It's all fine, (it's) healed up beautifully."

The injury didn't stop Craig from shooting other stunts for the action blockbuster, as he also had to endure being submerged underwater for an extended period of time.

"(The water was) above my head for 12 hours," he shared, admitting the stunt work this time around really put him through his paces.

"I really went through it!" he added.

No Time to Die marks Craig's fifth and final outing as 007, and the star confesses he was surprised at how exhilarating it was to reprise the coveted role once again, five years after infamously claiming he'd rather "slash his wrists" than return as Bond once more following the release of Spectre.

"I think the biggest surprise really was just the fact of how much I enjoyed it, how much I still get a kick out of it," he mused.

"I mean, I suppose if you can't get excited about this job, I don't know what there is..."

Craig continued, "And, as on every Bond, just the most extraordinary, talented people come and get involved and that's the biggest kick I get out of it."

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga and featuring Rami Malek as the film's new villain, is set to open in April (20).