Tiffany Haddish marks 40th birthday with bat mitzvah bash

Tiffany Haddish marked the launch of her new Netflix comedy special and her 40th birthday on Tuesday (03Dec19) by throwing herself a belated bat mitzvah.



The Girls Trip star was inspired by her father's background as an Eritrean Jew for the title of her stand-up show, Black Mitzvah, which debuted on the streaming site as she hit the age milestone, so she decided to combine the celebrations with one big party - which also doubled as a traditional coming-of-age bash.



Jewish girls typically undergo the bat mitzvah ceremony at the age of 12 or 13, but Haddish discovered her religious heritage later in life, and decided to make her 40th one to remember.



Celebrity pals like Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon, Sinbad, and U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel were all invited to the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California to toast the birthday girl, and she even took part in a traditional Hora dance, for which she was raised into the air on a chair, and sang along to Israeli folk song, Hava Nagila.



Reflecting on the night of celebrations on Wednesday, Haddish posted on social media, "The Black Mitzvah Was EVERYTHING.



"Last night was one of the best days of my life. I had so much fun. Thank you to everyone that came out to support one of my Dreams. Thank you @Netflix for being a great partner and helping to my dream come true (sic). #SHEREADY".



Ironically, the party took Haddish back to her entertainment roots as she used to work as an "energy producer" at bar and bat mitzvahs at the very start of her career.