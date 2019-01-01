NEWS Gabrielle Union and NBC bosses meet for 'productive' five-hour meeting Newsdesk Share with :







Gabrielle Union and NBC bosses are back on the same page after a "productive" five-hour meeting held to discuss the actress' issues with Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent show.



Union was fired as a judge on the programme last month (Nov19), amid reports she raised a number of race and sex-related matters behind the scenes that were not reported to network bosses.



NBC executives called the actress in for a chat on Tuesday (03Dec19) in an effort to get to the bottom of her complaints, and now both parties are working towards closure.



"The initial conversation was candid and productive," a network spokesman tells Deadline. "While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution."



Gabrielle, who served one season as a judge on the show, took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm she was happy with the meeting too, adding: "We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

Multiple reports suggested Union was let go after complaining about the "toxic culture" behind the scenes at the show and a series of racially-insensitive segments.



Her departure, and that of fellow judge Julianne Hough, is currently under investigation by bosses at the SAG-AFTRA acting union.