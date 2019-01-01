Felicity Jones expecting first child

Felicity Jones is expecting her first child with her director husband Charles Guard.

The 36-year-old debuted her burgeoning bump on the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new movie The Aeronauts on Wednesday night, showcasing her changing figure in a black velvet dress.

A representative for the British star later confirmed the pregnancy news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither Felicity nor Charles have made any public comment about the baby news, but the pair are notoriously private about their relationship.

They married in July 2018, and Felicity spoke about their relationship in a rare chat with Porter Magazine last month, admitting marriage provides her with the kind of stability missing from her working life.

"It's a joy," she told the publication. "It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession."

And speaking about how she spend her perfect day with her husband, the actress smiled: "Oh, we were just saying this morning, if we didn't have anything to do today - a long walk across Hampstead Heath... a proper walk, in wellington boots... a pub lunch and a movie. I so want to see Ad Astra!"