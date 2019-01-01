Emma Stone engaged

Emma Stone is engaged to her Saturday Night Live writer beau Dave McCary.

The 34-year-old TV star shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a picture of the pair smiling from ear-to-ear while showcasing Emma's new ring, which appeared to be an unusual pearl design.

He captioned the snap with a heart emoji.

Emma has yet to comment on the happy news.

According to reports, Emma and Dave met when she hosted Saturday Night Live at the end of 2016, with Dave directing her in the sketch Wells for Boys. Sources confirmed they were dating in October 2017, saying they'd been together for at least three months by that point.

Prior to dating Dave, Emma was in a four-year relationship with her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, which came to an end in 2015.

The engagement news comes after the 31-year-old actress opened up about her perspective on marriage during an interview with Elle in 2018.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she told the publication. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"