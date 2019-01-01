Johnny Galecki is a dad

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is a new dad.

The 44-year-old former child star and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, 21, have welcomed their son Avery. Johnny took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news.

"With full and grateful hearts, we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world," he captioned a shot of the tot's hands. "Thank you for all of your love and support."

The couple revealed the baby would be a boy back in May at a gender reveal party.

Johnny, who previously dated his The Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, and Alaina went public with their romance on social media in September 2018.