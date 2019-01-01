Anna Faris saved from carbon monoxide poisoning over Thanksgiving

Anna Faris has thanked the first responders who saved her from being poisoned by carbon monoxide over Thanksgiving.

The 43-year-old actress was spending time with a group of 13 members of friends and family at Lake Tahoe last week when several of them fell ill. While it was initially thought to be a result of altitude sickness, two of the group ended up going to hospital, where doctors discovered they were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The remainder of the guests were then checked over by first responders, who also inspected the house they were staying in and discovered it had more than six times the recommended level of indoor carbon monoxide.

Two more of the guests were then taken to hospital to be treated.

Following the scary incident, the Scary Movie star took to Twitter to express her thanks to those who helped her and her nearest and dearest, writing: "I'm not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it's a stupidly dramatic story but I'm feeling very fortunate."

Meanwhile, the North Tahoe Fire chief said in a statement: "We are so thankful to report that this holiday disaster was averted. Situational awareness is so important. Whether you are at home or traveling, it is important ensure that smoke and CO alarms are in working order anywhere you stay... It's not a bad idea to consider bringing your own alarm when you travel, just to be safe."

First responders added that Anna and her family are "lucky to be alive".

Anna's son Jack, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt, was not on the Thanksgiving trip as he was with his dad back in Los Angeles.