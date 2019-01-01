Will Smith voices support for 'spectacular actor' Mena Massoud

Will Smith has voiced his support for Mena Massoud after the actor claimed he was struggling to land auditions.

The 28-year-old recently shared his dismay at his career issues and confessed he hadn't had a single audition since playing the titular role in Disney's live-action blockbuster Aladdin, which was released in May.

When quizzed about his former co-star's comments, Will, who played the Genie in the movie, said he was unaware of Mena's lack of work, but gave the Egypt-born Canadian some encouraging words of support.

"He is a spectacular actor and he has nothing to worry about," the Oscar-nominated star told Variety while at the premiere of his new animated movie, Spies in Disguise.

Earlier this week, Mena told The Daily Beast that he was "tired" of following agents' advice and pretending that he's been hugely successful.

"I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin. 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.' It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out," he explained. "It's wild to a lot of people... People have these ideas in their heads. It's like, I'm sitting here being like, 'OK, Aladdin just hit $1 billion. Can I at least get an audition?' Like I'm not expecting you to be like, here's Batman. But can I just get in the room? Like, can you just give me a chance? So, it's not always what you think."

Mena will next be seen in the Hulu series Reprisal.