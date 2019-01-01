NEWS Nicholas Galitzine set to play prince in Camila Cabello's Cinderella reboot Newsdesk Share with :







Nicholas Galitzine has reportedly been cast opposite Camila Cabello in Sony's upcoming Cinderella reboot.



According to editors at Deadline, the 25-year-old British actor has landed the role of Prince Robert in the highly-anticipated film, after "wowing the filmmakers in many chemistry readings".



Nicholas is a relative unknown in Hollywood, but first started making a name for himself when he starred opposite Luke Perry in 2015 movie The Beat Beneath My Feet.



He also found fame more recently by appearing alongside Uma Thurman in Netflix series Chambers and just finishing filming The Craft remake.



As well as starring alongside the Havana singer in the Cinderella retelling, based on an original idea from British comedian and U.S. late night TV host James Corden, Nicholas will be acting alongside Idina Menzel, who will play the wicked stepmother, and Billy Porter, who will take on the role of the fairy godmother.



Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon will pen the script and direct the project, after making her directorial debut with 2018 comedy Blockers.



Plot details have been kept under wraps, but James will serve as a co-producer on the movie.



The musical, which will film in London next year, is set to open in February 2021.



It's not the first live-action adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Back in 2015, Kenneth Branagh helmed a Disney remake of the 1950 animation and it starred Lily James, Richard Madden, and Cate Blanchett.