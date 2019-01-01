NEWS Daisy Ridley won't pose for fan photos Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' actress doesn't like to stop for selfies because she's protective of her privacy and wary of the age of social media making it easy for people to track her down.



She explained to the new issue of Radio Times magazine: "I usually say, 'I'm really sorry - not today'.



"Because I'm not a big photo taker, and I don't want everyone to immediately know where I am

"I know people share [their selfies] immediately, so I'm very aware of privacy in that way. With kids, they're not going to put it up somewhere straightaway."



The 27-year-old star also admitted she will "hide away at home" for the sake of her mental health and won't force herself to do anything she doesn't want to.



Recalling a time she had tickets to a Cirque du Soleil show, she said of her decision not to go: "I was like, 'Even though people aren't going to look at me, if anyone does, I'm not in the right frame of mind to deal with that.'



"So I didn't go. It's a shame, but sometimes you have to listen to what your body is telling you."



Although Daisy has had an incredible experience playing Rey in three movies in the 'Star Wars' saga, she's not planning to return to the franchise in future because she doesn't think she could "top" what's already happened to her and her alter ego.



She said: "I don't think anyone could give me a story that's better than this one. Obviously, the character's amazing and I'm sure it would be a great adventure. And I miss getting to the set and going, 'Hey, hey, hey!' to people I know - it's unusual for everybody to get on so well. I loved the people I was working with. But having had this experience, I just don't think I could top it and I wouldn't want to try. "



