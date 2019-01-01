Julianne Hough addresses Gabrielle Union's NBC dispute

Julianne Hough has addressed her former America's Got Talent co-star Gabrielle Union's ongoing dispute with NBC executives.

Union was fired as a judge on the programme last month amid reports she raised a number of race and sex-related matters behind the scenes that were not reported to network bosses.

The actress had a "productive" five-hour meeting with bosses earlier this week regarding the matter but, when asked about the disagreement, Hough, who was also axed from the show, gave a carefully worded response, and failed to mention her former co-judge.

"I would just say that... my goodness. I just believe and value, at the highest regard, that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost," she told People. "And then, I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it's shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively and integrally do that.

"So, that's all I really have to say about that."

Union, who served only one season as a judge on the show, took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm she was happy with the meeting that took place, explaining: "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

Multiple reports suggested Union was let go after complaining about the "toxic culture" at the show and a series of racially-insensitive segments.

Both stars' departures are currently under investigation by officials at the SAG-AFTRA acting union.