David Attenborough to unveil new film at the Royal Albert Hall

On Thursday 16 April 2020, for ONE NIGHT ONLY, see Sir David Attenborough in a remarkable new film, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet. Produced by award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films and global environmental organisation WWF, this unique feature documentary tells the story of life on our planet by the man who has seen more of the natural world than any other.



In his 93 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. As he says in the film, “I’ve had the most extraordinary life. It’s only now that I appreciate how extraordinary.”



But during his lifetime, Attenborough has also seen first-hand the monumental scale of humanity’s impact on nature. Now, for the first time ever, he reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen. Honest, revealing and urgent, this is Attenborough’s witness statement for the natural world.



Addressing the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, the film offers a powerful message of hope for future generations. This will be brought to the forefront of the premiere event, with 500 of the best seats reserved for inspiring young people from across the UK who are working to tackle climate change and nature loss.



The world premiere event will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 16 April 2020, broadcast LIVE to cinemas across the UK as well as the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, with screenings to follow in Australia and New Zealand. Attenborough will be joined live on stage by very special guests for a discussion on some of the most prevalent issues raised in the film.



Viewers of the film will hear Attenborough talk about his lifelong passion to explore, to have adventures and to learn about the wilds beyond - he himself cannot imagine his life any other way. He reflects on how at the start of his broadcasting career, aged 28, the advent of global air travel opened up exciting new possibilities, but he now recognises how little we knew about the problems that lay ahead for the natural world.



Colin Butfield, WWF’s Executive Producer for the film, says: “For decades, David has brought the natural world to the homes of audiences worldwide, but there has never been a more significant moment for him to share his own story and reflections. This film coincides with a monumental year for environmental action as world leaders make critical decisions on nature and climate. It sends a powerful message from the most inspiring and celebrated naturalist of our time.”



Keith Scholey, Executive Producer at Silverback Films, adds: “I’ve worked with David on many projects throughout my career, but to collaborate on this film, which is so important at this time, has been a real privilege. At 93 years old, his knowledge and insight of the natural world remains as relevant and cherished today as it was the first time he introduced the British public to pangolins and sloths on television. This new film will bring together those historic moments with his views on the current problems our natural world faces and how we can solve them.”



Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, says: “We’re incredibly proud to host the world premiere of this urgent and vital film from one of the country’s most respected and best-loved voices, and delighted that the premiere is being used to thank and to energise young people who are doing their part to meet the climate crisis.”



Tickets for the world premiere event go on sale to the general public at 10:00 GMT on Friday 6 December 2019 via the Royal Albert Hall website.



Award-winning film company Altitude are managing the One Night Only event release. In territories outside the UK and Ireland, Altitude will partner with international theatrical distribution company Piece of Magic Entertainment.



Tickets for cinema showings will be on sale soon. Register for updates and find your local cinema at www.attenborough.film. The film will be released globally on Netflix in spring 2020.



The world premiere for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP

Thursday 16 April 2020, 7pm

Tickets £15-110

www.royalalberthall.com

020 7589 8212