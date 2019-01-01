Sam Mendes: 'Andrew Scott made the most mistakes filming 1917's long takes'

Andrew Scott made the most mistakes while filming very long takes for Sam Mendes's new war movie 1917.

The Skyfall director's latest film, starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two soldiers having to deliver an important message across enemy territory, is designed to look like it was shot in a single take, although it was actually made of takes up to nine minutes long seamlessly stitched together, meaning if the actors made an error, they had to start all over again.

During a press conference at London's Imperial War Museum on Thursday, Mendes revealed the Fleabag star "made more mistakes than anyone else", despite only having one scene as Lieutenant Leslie, and in response, Scott blamed his mistakes on his prop cigarette lighter.

"Never smoke, never smoke, in anything, on stage or on film, never use a cigarette lighter," the Irish actor replied.

Mendes then conceded Scott had a lot of props to deal with in his scene.

"You can have seven minutes of magic and then if someone trips or a lighter doesn't work, even they do something normal like forget half a line, you have to start again and none of it is usable," the filmmaker continued. "We did see-saw between thinking, 'Why are we doing this to ourselves?' and 'This is the only way to work'... The feeling was so great when we got it but there were some really tough days."

Speaking of the challenges of acting in a "single-take" film, Scott confessed he didn't want to be the one to "mess it up".

"You're only in it for five minutes, you don't want to be that guy," he added. "The great challenge is if you're doing a scene that's six minutes long... and you make a mistake in minute four or five, you can't just go, 'We'll do that bit again', you have to start from the beginning. It's very much like live theatre."

1917 is in U.K. cinemas from 10 January.