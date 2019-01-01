Stephen Graham in talks to join Venom 2 - report

Stephen Graham is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Venom 2.

The 46-year-old is in negotiations to star alongside Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris in the Marvel/Sony follow-up directed by Andy Serkis, according to editors at Deadline. It is unclear what part he will play.

Hardy is reprising his role as journalist Eddie Brock, who transforms into the titular alien symbiote, while Harrelson is expanding his role as villain Carnage after a post-credits scene at the end of Venom teased his character.

Harris is set to play villain Shriek, who originally served as one of Spider-Man's adversaries in the Marvel comics.

Should the deal go ahead, it will mark the second time Graham has worked with Hardy, as the pair also starred in the FX series Taboo.

The British actor shot to fame in Guy Ritchie's comedy-drama Snatch back in 2000, and since then, he has landed roles in movies such as Gangs of New York, Public Enemies, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Rocketman, and Idris Elba's directorial debut Yardie.

He also played Al Capone on HBO's hit show Boardwalk Empire, and is currently earning critical acclaim as labour organiser Anthony 'Tony Pro' Provenzano in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

The first Venom movie, released in 2018, underwhelmed critics but grossed a massive $855 million (£649 million) worldwide, prompting Sony bosses to order a sequel.

Kelly Marcel is penning the script, with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal returning to produce the movie, along with Hutch Parker.

Venom 2 is slated for release in October 2020.