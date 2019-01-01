Lena Dunham: 'Sober dating in the U.K. is rough'

Lena Dunham has found dating in the U.K. while sober to be a challenge.

The 33-year-old actress, who hails from New York, recently temporarily relocated to Wales to shoot new HBO series Industry. Lena opened up about life in Wales and how being sober has affected her love life during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday.

"Here's the thing that I'm finding about dating here. I love being in England, love the culture, love the people," she began. "I'm sober, it's a choice, and I would say sober dating in the UK is a roughie.

"It was easy to find guys when I would drink because I would drink a lot, go over to their house, throw up and then they would have to let me stay.. But in Wales when I was being a polite woman of dignity and grace, much more challenging."

The Girls star even turned to the audience on the programme and asked them: "If anyone in the audience knows of a nice, sober, respectable but a little bit freaky man who would like to take me to dinner, I'm open."

Lena also revealed that filming in the "romantic" country had helped her get over the end of her six-year relationship with Jack Antonoff in late 2017, adding: "It was so cosy. There were sheep all around us. I'm from New York City... Suddenly I'm in Wales sitting in a turret in a little castle like I'm freaking Charlotte Bronte.

"The whole thing was so romantic. I was recovering from a broken heart. That's where you go... I was healing."

Lena has been sober since she checked into rehab in early 2018 after being addicted to anti-anxiety medication Klonopin.