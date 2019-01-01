Jennifer Garner accidentally orders enormous Christmas tree

Jennifer Garner has taken to social media to share a video of the enormous Christmas tree she accidentally ordered.

The actress was recently photographed alongside her three children and ex-husband Ben Affleck searching for the perfect tree, which they believed they'd found.

However, when it arrived at her home, Jennifer was stunned to see how big it was.

"So, I told my kids we could go bigger, because we're in a rental house and it has a really big foyer," she said in a video on Instagram. "But then it was delivered, and I'm not sure this was the tree we picked out!"

The camera then zoomed out to reveal the Christmas tree in its entirety - with the screen star giggling as she stood next to it for scale.

"It's a little aggressive," the 47-year-old laughed in the video, which she captioned: "Go big or go home."

Jennifer's famous friends were quick to comment, with news anchor Katie Couric teasing, "OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy)."

Gwyneth Paltrow posted an emoji of a laughing Father Christmas, while Reese Witherspoon wrote "Whoa!!"

But pint-sized actress Kristin Chenoweth had the best remark, as she replied to Jennifer's video: "I can't go big, so I go home Jen!"