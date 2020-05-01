Scarlett Johansson blindsided by Black Widow trailer release

Scarlett Johansson had no idea Marvel executives were going to release the trailer for her Black Widow movie this week.

The actress, who starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Avengers films and now fronts her own standalone movie, was left blindsided when studio bosses dropped the first trailer on Monday without telling her first, and she only found out from Captain America star Chris Evans.

"Nobody told me it was coming out," Scarlett said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. "I actually woke up and I got a text from Chris Evans and he was like, 'The trailer looks great.' I don't know what he was doing up at 5am, that's a whole other story, but I was as excited as everybody else. I had no idea it was coming out. They didn't tell me, they keep everything from me."

Scarlett also confirmed that the Black Widow movie will be set between 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

And while fans have been desperate for a standalone film about the mysterious character, the screen star insisted the timing wasn't right for the project until recently.

"A lot of people told me the film should have happened before and they're wondering if it's too late for this movie now, but I could not have told this movie 10 years ago," the 35-year-old said. "My journey with Natasha has informed this film... It has a complexity to it that's just delicious. Not to say that it wouldn't have been entertaining 10 years ago, but we get to do stuff now that's just good... It's a homecoming."

Black Widow, also featuring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz, is slated to hit U.S. cinemas on 1 May 2020.