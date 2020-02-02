Kathleen Kennedy to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.

The American film producer has been chosen by executives at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in recognition of her outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, and she will receive the honour at the annual BAFTA ceremony in London on 2 February 2020.

"British filmmaking has always played a significant role in both my life and career," she said in a statement. "The recent Star Wars movies - all shot on sound stages and locations across the U.K. - are just the latest opportunities that I've had the privilege to work with British crews and filmmakers... I am deeply honoured to receive the Fellowship from BAFTA, and am incredibly thankful to have worked with so many talented members of our extended family in the British filmmaking community."

Amanda Berry, chief executive of BAFTA, said she was "delighted" to be recognising Kennedy's career.

"She is a trailblazer who has opened the door for many people to join the industry, and the number of iconic cinematic moments she has helped bring to the big screen has enriched the industry and enthralled the cinema-loving public," she added.

Kennedy follows in the footsteps of previous Fellowship honorees including Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Mel Brooks, and Ridley Scott, among others.

The 66-year-old, who was made president of Lucasfilm after it was acquired by Disney in 2012, has overseen production of the current Star Wars trilogy and its spin-offs.

Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and her now-husband, producer Frank Marshall, in 1981 and got her first producer credit on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. Since then, she's helped produce films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, the original Jurassic Park trilogy, the Indiana Jones franchise, Men in Black, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List, and The Goonies.