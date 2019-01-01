NEWS Jane Fonda uses air travel to attend climate change protests Newsdesk Share with :







Jane Fonda has admitted she still uses planes to travel to climate change protests.



The actress and political activist, who has been protesting about inaction over the climate crisis at the U.S. Capitol at her Fire Drill Friday standoffs, has been arrested four times recently, including an overnight stay in jail.



While she has relocated to Washington DC to avoid the impact on the climate of flying back and forth from California, in an interview with The Guardian, she confessed that she still travels by plane on occasion.



"We had to weigh, is it more important for me to be here, to carry out these actions in the long run, or to not fly," the Grace & Frankie star told the newspaper. "We know that the fossil fuel executives, and the politicians that they've purchased are flying all the time... And so it would put climate activists at a, at a pretty big disadvantage if we didn't fly."



Her admission comes amid growing scrutiny over celebrities and high-profile people who campaign for climate change, using air travel.



Britain's Prince Harry was forced to defend his family's use of private jets, when he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came under fire after taking a private flight to the home of Elton John, in Nice, France over the summer. The avid environmentalist insisted they only use them in "unique circumstances" to ensure their family's safety.

More recently, model Bella Hadid announced, in a bid to make up for her jet-setting lifestyle, that she is donating 600 trees to be planted as means of offsetting her carbon footprint.