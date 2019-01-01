Bobby Cannavale 'learning' how to argue with Rose Byrne

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne aren't afraid of arguing about controversial topics.

The couple has no qualms about butting heads when it comes to subjects they think are important, with Bobby explaining to Vanity Fair in a joint interview with his partner that he's "learning" how to debate topics properly with his other half.

"We're not in opposition with these things," he explained. "I'm learning. Sometimes I'll say things that she doesn't agree with. I'll go, 'Well, I don't know if I can just cancel all of Woody Allen's movies in my head.' And so we might get into an argument about it."

Bobby starred in Woody's 2013 movie Blue Jasmine, opposite Cate Blanchett, while Rose hasn't worked with the controversial director.

One thing the Australian actress is certain of, however, is that she won't stop listening to Michael Jackson's music despite the abuse allegations surrounding the late star.

"Michael Jackson... He's in the molecular structure of music," she stated emphatically.

This outlook extends to the pair's views on the work they take on too.

"I don't want anybody to tell me I can't tell a story about somebody who is controversial, or I can't portray somebody who is morally conflicted. Those are characters we need to be able to see in order to understand the larger... the human condition," Bobby said.