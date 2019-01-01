NEWS Caitlyn Jenner's jungle challenge over as she's voted off TV show Newsdesk Share with :







Caitlyn Jenner's time in the jungle on hit reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is over - the transgender icon was voted off the series on Friday night (06Dec19).



An emotional Jenner broke down in tears as she learned she was heading home with singer and fellow contestant Nadine Coyle, as part of a double elimination.



The 70 year old told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly she was glad to be heading back to Los Angeles, explaining, "I have missed my family terribly".



Caitlyn spent almost three weeks 'surviving' in the Australian jungle for the reality show.



"I came in to test myself," she said during her exit interview. "I did the show 16 years ago. I turned 70, I wanted a challenge."



The former athlete and Olympian confessed she had a blast on the show, adding, "I met the greatest people. There wasn't one person that was causing a problem, they were all helpful."



During her time on the hit U.K. show, Jenner faced her fear of snakes during one challenge - she attempted to win meals for her jungle campmates by taking on a task while wearing a huge glass 'helmet' filled with the reptiles. To test her even more, she also had to place her hands in a locked snake-filled box.