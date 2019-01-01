Harvey Weinstein prosecutors call for huge bail hike

Harvey Weinstein will have to wait until next week to learn if "technical glitches", related to electronic monitoring equipment, will cost him millions in bail money.

Prosecutors trying to put the disgraced movie mogul behind bars for a series of sexual assault allegations have requested the producer's bail be increased from $1 million (£760,000) to $5 million (£3.8 million) due to a series of violations linked to his electronic tagging device, but Weinstein's defence attorney insisted the problems are "technical glitches" that will be fixed.

In court on Friday morning (06Dec19), New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke postponed ruling on the bail issue and set a continuation hearing for next week (11Dec19), according to Deadline.

The defence team won a small victory in court after the judge denied a request from prosecutors to silence Weinstein's attorney, Donna Rotunno, ahead of a planned TV interview that had come to their attention, calling it "a political campaign trying to sway the jury pool before jury selection"

But fellow defence attorney Damon Cheronis told the judge, "We don’t believe anything Ms. Rotunno said crosses any lines."

The judge denied the prosecution's request after reading the legal guidelines for what can be discussed with the media before a trial.

Weinstein is facing multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to face the counts against him in court in January (20), when the case goes to trial.

The producer needed help walking out of the courtroom on Friday after the bail hearing and had to lean on members of his defence team as he navigated steps outside. Rotunno told reporters a back problem is making it difficult for her client to walk at times.