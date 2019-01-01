Elizabeth Banks wanted her Charlie’s Angels characters to be focused on work

Elizabeth Banks was determined to make the lead characters in Charlie’s Angels focused solely on their work rather than being distracted by personal worries.

The Pitch Perfect actress wrote, directed, and produced the new instalment of the action franchise, which stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott.

Banks, who also has an acting role in the film, wanted to make sure the characters had no personal distractions as she believes these are “ridiculous tropes in women’s movies”.

“I told the studio and my collaborators: ‘I want to make a movie about women working, and I do not want to tell a story about the boyfriend they don’t see enough, or the mother they don’t call enough, or the cat they don’t feed.’ Those are ridiculous tropes in women’s movies, and you do not see James Bond worrying about calling his f**king mother,” she insisted to Porter magazine.

Her new film also features elements that feel relevant today, such as whistleblowing, mansplaining, and women being told to smile, but she stated that she wasn’t trying to make a political point.

“I’m not here to re-teach feminism to young women. I am here to empower them and to have them see themselves in a movie, which happens far too infrequently, especially in the action genre,” Elizabeth added.

The 45-year-old, who makes her second directorial effort with the action movie, admitted she was waiting for backlash for writing, directing, producing, and acting in the film as it could be seen as “a ridiculously egocentric statement”.

However, she believes creating a new story for the Charlie’s Angels was a smart business decision, because it combined her love of the original 1970s TV show and studio executives’ love of using existing property.

“I’m very pragmatic. You either have to embrace or reject how the system works. I’m an artist with patrons, so you have to take what they want into consideration,” she stated.