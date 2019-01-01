NEWS Karen Gillan got cold feet about starring in directorial debut Newsdesk Share with :







Karen Gillan wanted to drop out of starring in her directorial debut at the last minute.



In The Party’s Just Beginning, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stars as Liusaidh, who is dealing with the aftermath of her best friend taking his own life.



In an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, the Scottish star admitted she tried to back out of the starring role, but the idea wasn’t well-received by producers.



“I was always planning on playing the lead character, right up until the last minute. I was like, ‘Woah, I really want to concentrate on being the director and it would be really great to bring in an actress and let me sit behind the monitor,’” she recalled. “So, I tried to pitch that, which didn’t go down very well with my producers. So, I was like: ‘You know what? I agreed to do this and I’m gonna see it through.’”



The 32-year-old, who also wrote the film’s screenplay, ended up enjoying the experience because it meant she had complete freedom with her performance.



“I had free rein on the character. It was amazing to have complete freedom as an actress,” Karen continued. “I was given so many options and there was nobody telling me not to do things, which was kind of fun. I really enjoyed the amount of freedom that I had. It’s not the way I’d always want to work, but I certainly enjoyed it on this film.”



The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star had been wanting to direct a film since she had her own video camera as a teenager and plans to follow up The Party’s Just Beginning with a middle-budget horror film.



“I feel like I could really use that extra budget to up the production values and the visuals and make more interesting choices,” she explained.