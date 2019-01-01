Selma Blair sparks engagement rumours with new rock

Selma Blair sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out wearing a new ring on her left hand finger.

The Legally Blonde actress, 47, was in Los Angeles on Thursday when she was seen sporting the new jewellery, with eagle-eyed fans of the star suspecting she may be engaged to boyfriend David Lyons.

However, Blair, who appeared to be heading to a business meeting, was also reportedly seen grabbing a bite to eat the following day without the ring, leaving fans to wonder whether they were reading too far into the accessory.

It wouldn't be the first marriage for the actress - she previously wed writer and producer Ahmet Zappa, son of musician Frank Zappa, in 2006. The couple split two years later.

She also shares son Arthur Saint Bleick with fashion designer Jason Bleick, who she dated from 2010 to 2012.

Meanwhile, the star recently insisted she has no plans to let her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) put an end to her acting career, an insisted she's "doing well" amid her ongoing treatment for the condition.

"I hope we can all see that there's room for everyone," she told TMZ of finding roles that are compatible with her condition. "It takes a little patience sometimes to see us all."

Reflecting on the public and media support since going public with her illness, Blair added: "It means so much that we all see each other and are kind.

"People have been very kind to me and I am so appreciative."