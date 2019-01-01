Peter Sarsgaard joins The Batman cast

Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of The Batman in a mystery role.

Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter on Friday to announce his latest casting coup, prompting fans to speculate he might be the new District Attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The 53-year-old shared a gif of Sarsgaard accompanied by a bat emoji, simply writing: "Oh... Hi, Peter..."

The character has previously been played on the big screen by Tommy Lee Jones in 1995's Batman Forever, and Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2008.

Ironically, Sarsgaard's wife Maggie Gyllenhaal starred in The Dark Knight as Assistant District Attorney Rachel Dawes, who romanced Eckhart's Harvey Dent.

The latest standalone film about the iconic DC Comics character already stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, while Colin Farrell is rumoured to be playing the Penguin.

John Turturro was the most recent addition to the cast, as Reeves revealed he would be playing crime boss Carmine Falcone.

The filmmaker wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, and has regular collaborator Michael Giacchino composing the score, as well as Greig Fraser serving as cinematographer.

Filming is due to begin in spring 2020 in London at Leavesden Studios, and is set to be released in June 2021.