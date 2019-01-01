NEWS Daisy Ridley has asked her friends not to put pictures of her on social media Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old actor - who shot to fame after starring as Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' admitted she has had to have some difficult conversations with friends in order to protect her privacy and maintain her safety.



The 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' told The Guardian: "It's been hard at points. I have a thing with control, but it does get a bit easier. I texted my friend the other day and I was, like: 'Dude, please don't put pictures of me online.' Because it's that weird disconnect, that people don't ask people's permission before they post things.



"I'm like: 'You can't say where we are, not just because it's me – because it's not safe.' My friend has 50,000 followers and you're telling 50,000 people where you are right at that moment? That's scary.



"I've never had an issue with saying things like that. I'm not passively aggressive – I'm just directly aggressive. It is a bit uncomfortable, because obviously I don't want to say to my friend, 'Please don't do that.' But I'm not the one who should be feeling uncomfortable."



Daisy also admitted that she hates when people assume they now her and said she was very uncomfortable at a recent wedding when other guests ignored her family to talk only to her.



She explained: "Everybody needs to be more accountable for what they post and what they share. Recently, I met someone that knew of someone I vaguely knew that knew something about me they shouldn't have known. I was, like, 'Yeah, please don't talk about stuff like that.



"People think they know things about you, and that they know you – it's a constant imbalance. I wish people sometimes would go: 'Hey, what do you do?' so I can say it, but people see me and are, like, 'A-haaa'.



"Recently, my family went to a wedding and it was really uncomfortable, because people assumed they knew me and only directed questions to me. My sister who was with me was basically ignored. I cannot stand that. It's just rude."